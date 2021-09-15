Bertha I. Bashaw

GRANGEVILLE — Bertha I. Bashaw, 53, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jerold W. Power

Jerold W. Power, 96, formerly of Palouse and Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Idaho Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille A. Mihelic

Lucille A. Mihelic, 85, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Schofield

OROFINO — Michael E. Schofield, 74, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia M. Wheeler

Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.