Bertha I. Bashaw
GRANGEVILLE — Bertha I. Bashaw, 53, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jerold W. Power
Jerold W. Power, 96, formerly of Palouse and Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Idaho Veterans Home in Lewiston. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Lucille A. Mihelic
Lucille A. Mihelic, 85, of Asotin, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation - The Orchards in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Schofield
OROFINO — Michael E. Schofield, 74, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Wheeler
Patricia M. Wheeler, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.