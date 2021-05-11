Richard “Dick” W. Reed
Richard “Dick” W. Reed, 94, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Perry Lee Stipp
Perry Lee Stipp, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly A. Lang
Beverly A. Lang, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kim Marie Haight
PULLMAN — Kim Marie Haight, 62, of Pullman, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean Neff
TROY — Barbara Jean Neff, 89, of Troy, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.