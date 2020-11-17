Audrey Uhlenkott
COTTONWOOD — Audrey Uhlenkott, 88, of Cottonwood, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Agnes White
Dolores Agnes White, 89, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ina M. Branson
GRANGEVILLE — Ina M. Branson, 86, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Paul W. Branson
GRANGEVILLE — Paul W. Branson, 84, of Grangeville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kurt W. Dressel
MOSCOW — Kurt W. Dressel, 59, of Moscow, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Charlie W. Wood
TROY — Charlie W. Wood, 88, of Troy, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond E. Payton
SPOKANE — Raymond E. Payton, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Judy A. Randall
MOSCOW — Judy A. Randall, 83, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Scott Kilborn
MOSCOW — Gary Scott Kilborn, 47, of Onaway, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Wisenor
SEATTLE — William “Bill” Wisenor, 71, of White Bird, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Wright
RICHLAND — Dale L. Wright, 81, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kadlec Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.