Sheila M. Edson
Sheila M. Edson, 60, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept., 23, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara L. Crumley
Barbara L. Crumley, 63, of Lewiston and formerl-y of Moscow, died Satur-day, Sept. 19, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Earl L. Cooper
Earl L. Cooper, 96, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept., 23, 2020, at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde E. Bringman
Clyde E. Bringman, 85, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept., 22, 2020, at his son’s home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Chisman
OROFINO — Bonnie Chisman, 73, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Bramlet
John W. Bramlet, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.