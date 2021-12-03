Mary “Kathy” Cuellar
MOSCOW — Mary “Kathy” Cuellar, 69, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia Care Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
James S. Hoffman
James S. Hoffman, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew Jared Critchfield
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Andrew Jared Critchfield, 50, of Washington, D.C., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Wilks Funeral Home of Chubbuck, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Vera F. Sisk
Vera F. Sisk, 94, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia Nursing Home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.