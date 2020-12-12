Margaret A. Paradiso
GRANGEVILLE — Margaret A. Paradiso, 93, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Harley L. Williams
Harley L. Williams, 93, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Paul Nissen
Gary Paul Nissen, 53, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry James McConnell
Larry James McConnell, 64, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas A. Frary
SPOKANE — Douglas A. Frary, 77, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joe E. Willis
Joe E. Willis, 92, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Joan Smith
Marilyn Joan Smith, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.