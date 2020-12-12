Margaret A. Paradiso

GRANGEVILLE — Margaret A. Paradiso, 93, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Harley L. Williams

Harley L. Williams, 93, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Paul Nissen

Gary Paul Nissen, 53, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry James McConnell

Larry James McConnell, 64, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas A. Frary

SPOKANE — Douglas A. Frary, 77, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joe E. Willis

Joe E. Willis, 92, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Joan Smith

Marilyn Joan Smith, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.