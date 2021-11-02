Philip D. Moulton
LUCILE — Philip D. Moulton, 72, of Riggins and Lucile, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at his home in Lucile. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph M. Cook Sr.
Joseph M. Cook Sr., 89, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James F. Presnell
COTTONWOOD — James F. Presnell, 93, of Craigmont, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Williams
David J. Williams, 60, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas Dean Dickison
Douglas Dean Dickison, 63, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Bacon
Sharon L. Bacon, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.