Betty J. Hayden

GRANGEVILLE — Betty J. Hayden, 81, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Walter A. Arthur

Walter A. Arthur, 78, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Wendy Sampson

Wendy Sampson, 50, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

