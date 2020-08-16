Betty J. Hayden
GRANGEVILLE — Betty J. Hayden, 81, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Walter A. Arthur
Walter A. Arthur, 78, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wendy Sampson
Wendy Sampson, 50, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.