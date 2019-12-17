Phyllis J. Roberts
COEUR D’ALENE — Phyllis J. Roberts, 72, of Harvard, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon D. Granlund
Gordon D. Granlund, 90, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Hobson
COEUR D’ALENE — Judy Hobson, 68, of Kamiah, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Ann Welle
Phyllis Ann Welle, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ellanor Wilburn
Ellanor Wilburn, 98, of Lewiston and formerly of Kamiah, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Lyle Jay Watkins
Lyle Jay Watkins, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Living Springs Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Zeimantz
Michael Zeimantz, 82, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Kellom
COEUR D’ALENE — Rebecca Kellom, 83, of Bovill, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph L. Meiners
NEZPERCE — Joseph L. Meiners, 96, of Nezperce, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.