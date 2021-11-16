Judith M. Druffel
MOSCOW — Judith M. Druffel, 74, of Colton, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Allen W. Gullikson
STITES — Allen W. Gullikson, 85, of Stites, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Simon G. Wilson
Simon G. Wilson, 78, of Orofino, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.