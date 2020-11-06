Vivian M. Daniels
Vivian M. Daniels, 96, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Unique Senior Care Assisted Living. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Poole
Richard D. Poole, 82, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Edith C. Vannoy
SPOKANE — Edith C. Vannoy, 105, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her son’s Spokane residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Korey A. Wood
Korey A. Wood, 35, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.