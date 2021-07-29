Steven E. Carter
Steven E. Carter, 52, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Paulson
Alice Paulson, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James McMurry
MOSCOW — James McMurry, 65, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
June Gay Scott
MOSCOW — June Gay Scott, 85, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.