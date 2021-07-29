Steven E. Carter

Steven E. Carter, 52, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Paulson

Alice Paulson, 68, of Moscow, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James McMurry

MOSCOW — James McMurry, 65, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

June Gay Scott

MOSCOW — June Gay Scott, 85, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.