Retta S. Vantrease
Retta S. Vantrease, 85, of Clarkston, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry T. Smith
Jerry T. Smith, 48, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at a friend’s home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lewis Otto Ulmer
Lewis Otto Ulmer, 84, of Kooskia, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Letitia Hemene Atwai Whitman
Letitia Hemene Atwai Whitman, 41, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patti Curtis Walters
MOSCOW — Patti Curtis Walters, 81, of Potlatch, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey
MOSCOW — Theodore J. “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin D. Hall
GRANGEVILLE — Marvin D. Hall, 68, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Polollo
GENESEE — Joseph Polollo, 67, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Genesee. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Debra K. Moffat
Debra K. Moffat, 62, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at her Lewiston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.