Lisa Ann Wagner
VANCOUVER — Lisa Ann Wagner, 60, formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Roberts
GRANGEVILLE — Lois “Jean” Roberts, 85, of Kooskia, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Duane U. Schmidt
POST FALLS — Duane U. Schmidt, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.