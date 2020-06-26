Conrad C. Smith
Conrad C. Smith, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth M. White
Kenneth M. White, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laurence B. “Skip” Oldham
BOISE — Laurence B. “Skip” Oldham, 88, of Boise and formerly of Orofino, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Boise. Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel of Boise is in charge of arrangements.