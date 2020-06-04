Dylan Kirpes
COLTON — Dylan Kirpes, 13, of Colton, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his Colton home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Shaul
Dorothy L. Shaul, 78, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn “Sam” Bruegeman
CULDESAC — Marilyn “Sam” Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, a the Daley Care Center in Culdesac. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Bowcutt
MOSCOW — Diana Bowcutt, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Gladys Waldrop
MOSCOW — Gladys Waldrop, 93, of Elk River, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Lee Hubbard
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Henry Lee Hubbard, 78, of Snohomish, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Snohomish. Choice Cremations of the Cascades of Everett, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.