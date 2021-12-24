Ervin L. Irish
Ervin L. Irish, 89, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry D. Ferguson
SEATTLE — Larry D. Ferguson, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
William R. Young
William R. Young, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James F. Spangler
James F. Spangler, 79, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paul A. Yochum
Paul A. Yochum, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.