Ray Mendenhall
WEIPPE — Ray Mendenhall, 85, of Weippe, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Ray Mendenhall
WEIPPE — Ray Mendenhall, 85, of Weippe, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Inge C. Livengood
Inge C. Livengood, 83, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
JoRae Grow
JoRae Grow, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Kiele
KAMIAH — Donald Kiele, 74, of Kamiah, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Lynn Young
Terry Lynn Young, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Prestige Care of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Wayne Trammel
KAMIAH — Paul Wayne Trammel, 67, of Kamiah, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis R. MacMenamin
GRANGEVILLE — Dennis R. MacMenamin, 79, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa Turner
KAMIAH — Teresa Turner, 62, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Kent Clark Ward
SPOKANE — Kent Clark Ward, 73, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.