Ken E. Uhlir

Ken E. Uhlir, 65, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Julie M. Covington

Julie M. Covington, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Lee Rodgers

Laura Lee Rodgers, 64, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Valerie A. Yount

PULLMAN — Valerie A. Yount, 85, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.