Ken E. Uhlir
Ken E. Uhlir, 65, of Lewiston and formerly of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Julie M. Covington
Julie M. Covington, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Lee Rodgers
Laura Lee Rodgers, 64, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Valerie A. Yount
PULLMAN — Valerie A. Yount, 85, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.