Celia Frances Johnson
PULLMAN — Celia Frances Johnson, 89, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Fred G. Carter
Fred G. Carter, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet M. Shalley
Janet M. Shalley, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Geiser
WINCHESTER — Diana Geiser, 68, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Matheson
John Matheson, 77, of Nezperce, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.