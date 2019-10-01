Celia Frances Johnson

PULLMAN — Celia Frances Johnson, 89, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Fred G. Carter

Fred G. Carter, 69, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Janet M. Shalley

Janet M. Shalley, 86, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Diana Geiser

WINCHESTER — Diana Geiser, 68, of Winchester, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John Matheson

John Matheson, 77, of Nezperce, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.