Gordon Glen Felthauser

Gordon Glen Felthauser, 88, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Howard A. Retz

Howard A. Retz, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel W. Welch

Daniel W. Welch, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.