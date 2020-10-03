Gordon Glen Felthauser
Gordon Glen Felthauser, 88, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Howard A. Retz
Howard A. Retz, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel W. Welch
Daniel W. Welch, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.