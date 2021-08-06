Teena M. Black
Teena M. Black, 76, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Glover
WHITE BIRD — John C. Glover, 73, of White Bird, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Robert R. Hosier Jr.
Robert R. Hosier Jr., 54, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Ewing
SPOKANE — James R. Ewing, 91, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Herbert Robbins Hinman
PULLMAN — Herbert Robbins Hinman, 78, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Pullman. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Anne S. Brown
TROY — Anne S. Brown, 81, of Troy, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Berg
ONAWAY — Donald Berg, 87, of Onaway, was found deceased Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in Onaway. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.