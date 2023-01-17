Vernie Eubank Haynes
Vernie Eubank Haynes, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Martha A. ‘Birdy’ Briddle
Martha A. “Birdy” Briddle, 96, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Christine Tachell
PHEONIX — Marie Christine Tachell, 50, of Phoenix and formerly of Orofino, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Pheonix. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth Dale Rugg
Kenneth Dale Rugg, 90, of Lewiston, died Jan. 14, 2023, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald F. Jones
Ronald F. Jones, 101, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Tender Care Homes of Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alan C. Olmstead
Alan C. Olmstead, 53, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patty L. Reese
Patty L. Reese, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Royal Plaza of Olympus Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
