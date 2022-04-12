Rosalie C. Devlin
PULLMAN — Rosalie C. Devlin, 98, of Pullman, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kimani’s Adult Family Home in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Buford B. Smith
Buford B. Smith, 95, of Winchester, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Idaho Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley J. Hewett
JULIAETTA — Bradley J. Hewett, 77, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy J. Freeman
Nancy J. Freeman, 76, of Clarkston, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothea K. Rogers
LAPWAI — Dorothea K. Rogers, 102, of Lapwai, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judith Heideman
MOSCOW — Judith Heideman, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dennie L. Day Jr.
Dennie L. Day Jr., 58, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette L. Bowerman
Jeanette L. Bowerman, 100, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living at Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.