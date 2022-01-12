June Ann Finster

June Ann Finster, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nolan E. Johnson

Nolan E. Johnson, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert A. Miles

Robert A. Miles, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gwendolyn S. Dahlberg

Gwendolyn S. Dahlberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ursley Coulombe

MOSCOW — Ursley Coulombe, 95, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Marlyn Callahan

MOSCOW — Marlyn Callahan, 83, of Genesee, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.