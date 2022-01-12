June Ann Finster
June Ann Finster, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nolan E. Johnson
Nolan E. Johnson, 80, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. Miles
Robert A. Miles, 87, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gwendolyn S. Dahlberg
Gwendolyn S. Dahlberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ursley Coulombe
MOSCOW — Ursley Coulombe, 95, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society - Moscow Village in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marlyn Callahan
MOSCOW — Marlyn Callahan, 83, of Genesee, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.