John Franklin Bailey

PULLMAN — John Franklin Bailey, 76, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Yost

KOOSKIA — Carl Yost, 77, of Kooskia, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela G. Horrocks

KAMIAH — Pamela G. Horrocks, 55, of Kamiah, died Monday, March 21, 2022, in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Irene V. Smith

KOOSKIA — Irene V. Smith, 84, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly Bailey

WEIPPE — Beverly Bailey, 66, of Weippe, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Weippe. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Ella Rose Fountain

MOSCOW — Ella Rose Fountain, 101, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruby M. Eichman

Ruby M. Eichman, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.