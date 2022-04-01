John Franklin Bailey
PULLMAN — John Franklin Bailey, 76, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Carl Yost
KOOSKIA — Carl Yost, 77, of Kooskia, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela G. Horrocks
KAMIAH — Pamela G. Horrocks, 55, of Kamiah, died Monday, March 21, 2022, in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Irene V. Smith
KOOSKIA — Irene V. Smith, 84, of Kooskia, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Kooskia. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Bailey
WEIPPE — Beverly Bailey, 66, of Weippe, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Weippe. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Ella Rose Fountain
MOSCOW — Ella Rose Fountain, 101, of Moscow, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby M. Eichman
Ruby M. Eichman, 100, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.