Eva Stewart Bristol

PULLMAN — Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Chauncey T. Pettibone

Chauncey T. Pettibone, 84, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Claudine Weiss

Claudine Weiss, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles D. Johnston

Charles D. Johnston, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nino Robert White

SPOKANE — Nino Robert White, 51, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hospice House of Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.