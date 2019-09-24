Eva Stewart Bristol
PULLMAN — Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Chauncey T. Pettibone
Chauncey T. Pettibone, 84, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Claudine Weiss
Claudine Weiss, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles D. Johnston
Charles D. Johnston, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nino Robert White
SPOKANE — Nino Robert White, 51, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Hospice House of Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.