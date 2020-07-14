Jay R. Vaughn
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Jay R. Vaughn, 43, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Fruitland, Idaho. Bowman Funeral Home of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan Boynton Frakes
SEATTLE — Joan Boynton Frakes, 81, of Pullman, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Donald M. Bensching
Donald M. Bensching, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margie Greenwalt
Margie Greenwalt, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn M. Guy
Kathryn M. Guy, 93, of Clarkston, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her Clarkston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.