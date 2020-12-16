Ellen E. Hartloff
GRANGEVILLE — Ellen E. Hartloff, 79, of Kooskia, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ann C. Masson
PULLMAN — Ann C. Masson, 86, of Pullman, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
John Holup
MOSCOW — John Holup, 85, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Leta M. Cameron
MOSCOW — Leta M. Cameron, 85, of Bovill, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jan Marie Badgley
Jan Marie Badgley, 64, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at her home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.