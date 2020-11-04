Alan F. Wride
GARFIELD — Alan F. Wride, 88, of Garfield, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Charles N. Carter Jr.
MOSCOW — Charles N. Carter Jr., 89, of Moscow, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
A. Joan Merrill
PULLMAN — A. Joan Merrill, 82, of Pullman and formerly of Garfield, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly M. Stobie
Beverly M. Stobie, 78, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall W. Scott
SPOKANE — Marshall W. Scott, 3, of Nezperce, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanita Foreman
COEUR D’ALENE — Jeanita Foreman, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Judith M. Finch
SPOKANE — Judith M. Finch, 79, of Palouse, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.