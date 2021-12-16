Thomas L. Travis
SPOKANE — Thomas L. Travis, 78, of Riggins, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David C. Barnes
PULLMAN — David C. Barnes, 83, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his Pullman home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas S. Johnson
Douglas S. Johnson, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.