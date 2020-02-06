Christine H. Engle
PULLMAN — Christine H. Engle, 89, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia V. Tierney
BOISE — Sylvia V. Tierney, 97, formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Willow Park Assisted Living in Boise. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Guest
Laura Guest, 91, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her family home. Mountian View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph M. Campero
PULLMAN — Joseph M. Campero, 96, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.