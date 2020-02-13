Hussein M. Zbib
PULLMAN — Hussein M. Zbib, 61, of Pullman, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Ray D. Copeland
SPOKANE — Ray D. Copeland, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home in Spokane. Pacific NW Cremation & Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph C. Watson
SPOKANE — Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Frederic West
KAMIAH — Frederic West, 68, of Kamiah, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home in Kamiah. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Janice S. Bloom
Janice S. Bloom, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Malcom
Shirley Malcom, 81, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kaitlyn V. Galles
Kaitlyn V. Galles, 32, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.