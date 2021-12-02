William “Bill” Dee Van Komen
COUER D’ALENE — William “Bill” Dee Van Komen, 62, of Post Falls and formerly of Orofino, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene. English Funeral Chapel of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Paul Hibbeln
SPOKANE — Wayne Paul Hibbeln, 74, formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Rockwood South Hill Care Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James L. Solem
James L. Solem, 69, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Thompson
YAKIMA — Michael Thompson, 31, of Toppenish, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Yakima. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home of Yakima is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Ellen Young
Ruth Ellen Young, 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Bosse
MOSCOW — Nancy Bosse, 68, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.