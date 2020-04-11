Lois Hudgens
Lois Hudgens, 91, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Dill
Eleanor Dill, 92, of Lewiston, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Anuel S. Jackson
Anuel S. Jackson, 57, of Lapwai, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Diana M. Schoeffler
Diana M. Schoeffler, 74, of Lewiston died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehab – The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.