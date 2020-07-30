Teddi L. Brown
GARFIELD — Teddi L. Brown, 65, of Garfield, died at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Freda S. Montelongo
LAPWAI — Freda S. Montelongo, 74, of Lapwai, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Norma E. Bradshaw
Norma E. Bradshaw, 90, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.