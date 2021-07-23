Corrisa Jane Landreth
SPOKANE — Corrisa Jane Landreth, 42, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
David G. Besst
OROFINO — David G. Besst, 75, of Peck, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn A. Ford
OROFINO — Carolyn A. Ford, 58, of Orofino, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Dole
MOSCOW — Patricia L. Dole, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Eric Parker
SPOKANE — Eric Lee Parker, 59, of Palouse, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Cleeta F. Cleveland
GRANGEVILLE — Cleeta F. Cleveland, 74, of Grangeville, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth A. Sandquist
Ruth A. Sandquist, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles F. Woods
Charles F. Woods, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.