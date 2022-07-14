OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Troy A. Zumwalt, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 19, 2022, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Alden McFadden
CASHMERE, Wash. — Bruce Alden McFadden, 91, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cashmere, Wash. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas S. Alfrey
Thomas S. Alfrey, 74, of Lapwai, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Kirk
Mary E. Kirk, 85, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy L. Broncheau
Nancy L. Broncheau, 70, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center – The Orchards, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Diana Burton
SPOKANE — Diana Burton, 71, of Lewiston died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Christine H. Ross
Christine H. Ross, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.