Troy A. Zumwalt

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Troy A. Zumwalt, 60, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 19, 2022, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Alden McFadden

CASHMERE, Wash. — Bruce Alden McFadden, 91, of Pullman, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cashmere, Wash. Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas S. Alfrey

Thomas S. Alfrey, 74, of Lapwai, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Kirk

Mary E. Kirk, 85, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy L. Broncheau

Nancy L. Broncheau, 70, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center – The Orchards, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Diana Burton

SPOKANE — Diana Burton, 71, of Lewiston died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Christine H. Ross

Christine H. Ross, 85, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.