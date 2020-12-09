Mildred “Millie” McPherson Harrison
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Mildred “Millie” McPherson Harrison, 101, of Bartlesville, Okla., and formerly of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Bartlesville Assisted Living. Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory of Bartlesville is in charge of arrangements.
Meryl Mitchell
SPOKANE — Meryl Mitchell, 73, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Kaylee R. Fitzgerald
Kaylee R. Fitzgerald, 13, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin L. Blue
Kevin L. Blue, 58, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation. Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.