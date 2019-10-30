Thomas Patrick Skeels

Thomas Patrick Skeels, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra C. Tucker

Sandra C. Tucker, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lyda F. Linkhart

Lyda F. Linkhart, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.