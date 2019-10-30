Thomas Patrick Skeels
Thomas Patrick Skeels, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra C. Tucker
Sandra C. Tucker, 77, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lyda F. Linkhart
Lyda F. Linkhart, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.