Lydia A. Thompson
Lydia A. Thompson, 96, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Tender Care Homes in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marjie M. Johnson
Marjie M. Johnson, 82, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Anderson
Elaine Anderson, 103, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Douglass
Mary E. Douglass, 100, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.