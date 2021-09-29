Zachary “Alex” Stoner

GRANGEVILLE — Zachary “Alex” Stoner, 22, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, near Grange-ville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Warren E. Droz

Warren E. Droz, 71, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dianna R. Wise

BOISE — Dianna R. Wise, 78, of Harpster, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Linda F. Pecoff

Linda F. Pecoff, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dominick J. Klejwa

MOSCOW — Dominick J. Klejwa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lela J. Oler

Lela J. Oler, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Inez Lucille Vogtman

PULLMAN — Inez Lucille Vogtman, 103, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred Y. Dickinson

ASOTIN — Mildred Y. Dickinson, 78, of Asotin, died, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas J. Butcher

Thomas J. Butcher, 54, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Steven L. Crawford

Steven L. Crawford, 78, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.