Zachary “Alex” Stoner
GRANGEVILLE — Zachary “Alex” Stoner, 22, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, near Grange-ville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Warren E. Droz
Warren E. Droz, 71, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dianna R. Wise
BOISE — Dianna R. Wise, 78, of Harpster, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Linda F. Pecoff
Linda F. Pecoff, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dominick J. Klejwa
MOSCOW — Dominick J. Klejwa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Lela J. Oler
Lela J. Oler, 91, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Inez Lucille Vogtman
PULLMAN — Inez Lucille Vogtman, 103, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bishop Place Retirement Community in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred Y. Dickinson
ASOTIN — Mildred Y. Dickinson, 78, of Asotin, died, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas J. Butcher
Thomas J. Butcher, 54, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven L. Crawford
Steven L. Crawford, 78, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.