Quirt H. Lowe

GRANGEVILLE — Quirt H. Lowe, 65, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie B. Jorgensen

Leslie B. Jorgensen, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Green K. Kent

MOSCOW — Green K. Kent, 88, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Linda K. Dupuis

Linda K. Dupuis, 60, of Peck, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph H. Dailey

Joseph H. Dailey, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.