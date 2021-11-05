Quirt H. Lowe
GRANGEVILLE — Quirt H. Lowe, 65, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Leslie B. Jorgensen
Leslie B. Jorgensen, 75, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Green K. Kent
MOSCOW — Green K. Kent, 88, of Moscow, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Linda K. Dupuis
Linda K. Dupuis, 60, of Peck, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph H. Dailey
Joseph H. Dailey, 70, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.