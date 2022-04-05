Floyd D. Fister
Floyd D. Fister, 72, of Lewiston, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is handling the arrangements.
Wayne Ferguson
POST FALLS — Wayne Ferguson, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. Bell Tower Funeral Home of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Brown
WEIPPE — Dale L. Brown, 79, of Weippe, died Friday, April 1, 2022, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Mae Lovell
Ethel Mae Lovell, 83, of Asotin, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Neva E. Matthews
Neva E. Matthews, 96, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.