Mary A. Delzer
PULLMAN — Mary A. Delzer, 83, of Garfield, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Regency in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Joseph Wolf
POMEROY — Michael Joseph Wolf, 74, of Pomeroy, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carridawn Alfrey-Luther
SPOKANE — Carridawn Alfrey-Luther, 63, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lindsay K. Dragos
Lindsay K. Dragos, 56, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.