Mary A. Delzer

PULLMAN — Mary A. Delzer, 83, of Garfield, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Regency in Pullman. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Joseph Wolf

POMEROY — Michael Joseph Wolf, 74, of Pomeroy, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Carridawn Alfrey-Luther

SPOKANE — Carridawn Alfrey-Luther, 63, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lindsay K. Dragos

Lindsay K. Dragos, 56, of Lewiston, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.