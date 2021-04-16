Kenneth E. Rathbone
WINCHESTER — Kenneth E. Rathbone, 73, of Winchester, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond H. Starrett
Raymond H. Starrett, 91, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond “Ray” Jesse Revord
MOSCOW — Raymond “Ray” Jesse Revord, 88, of Moscow, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Debra L. Adams
Debra L. Adams, 60, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Carlos D. Grant
BOISE — Carlos D. Grant, 75, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Boise. Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Bill T. Hadley
JULIAETTA — Bill T. Hadley, 82, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.