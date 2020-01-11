Blaine L. Sutton

Blaine L. Sutton, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert O. Gleason

Robert O. Gleason, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard W. Maydahl

Richard W. Maydahl, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Prestige Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Swearingen

GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy L. Swearingen, 95, of Grangeville, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.