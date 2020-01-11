Blaine L. Sutton
Blaine L. Sutton, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert O. Gleason
Robert O. Gleason, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard W. Maydahl
Richard W. Maydahl, 70, of Clarkston, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Prestige Care in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy L. Swearingen
GRANGEVILLE — Dorothy L. Swearingen, 95, of Grangeville, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.