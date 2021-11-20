Janet K. Treanor
Janet K. Treanor, 64, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Taylor
GRANGEVILLE — Mary L. Taylor, 86, of Kooskia, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin F. Jay
CRAIGMONT — Marvin F. Jay, 92, of Craigmont, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy L. Ott
Peggy L. Ott, 94, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Duane Woody
Charles Duane Woody, 88, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Duane E. Liedkie
Duane E. Liedkie, 72, of Lewiston, died Nov. 18, 2021, at his son’s Clarkston home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements..
Theresa Lyn Taylor
Theresa Lyn Taylor, 65, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Harold Leroy Shuck Jr.
KIMBERLY — Harold Leroy Shuck Jr., 64, of Kimberly, Idaho, and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls is in charge of arrangements.