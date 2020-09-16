Dorothy J. Mundhenk
Dorothy J. Mundhenk, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Violet M. Sapp
LAPWAI — Violet M. Sapp, 89, of Lapwai, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Lapwai. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
J. Peter Madison Sr.
J. Peter Madison Sr., 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.