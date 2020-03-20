Richard H. Farmer
GRANGEVILLE — Richard H. Farmer, 88, of Keuterville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy E. Bogle
OROFINO — Nancy E. Bogle, 67, of Kamiah, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
James M. Haas
PULLMAN — James M. Haas, 92, of Pullman, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.